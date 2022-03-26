×
"This b****" - WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reacts to being detained at the airport

Becky Lynch was shocked by the WWE legend's brilliant plan
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Mar 26, 2022 11:44 PM IST
WWE legend Trish Stratus was well-prepared to welcome Becky Lynch to Canada ahead of this weekend's live events.

Stratus will host the latest live event scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada. The Hall of Famer has openly engaged in social media banter with reigning RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks took to social media today to share how she was surprisingly pulled to the side by the immigration officer upon her arrival at the airport. She was confused and irritated as she was carrying her baby, Roux. Lynch revealed in an Instagram post that it was an elaborate prank by Trish Stratus:

"I rock up to Canada last night in my best Bret Hart swag. "It's the respectful thing to do," - thinks I. Immigration pulls me to the side - "Sorry ma'am, you have to go this way" I turn the corner - must be a two-hour wait at least. It's midnight. I have a child. What's wrong with you?! Get to the top of the line. The officer smiles at me. "Trish Stratus sends her regards" - This b****."

It is fair to say that the legendary WWE Superstar sent a strong message to the reigning champion with her brilliantly calculated gesture. The Hall of Famer then responded to the event on Twitter with the message, "Welcome to Canada."

Welcome to Canada @BeckyLynchWWE 🇨🇦 twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/…

Becky Lynch's challenger ruled out of action ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch brutally attacked her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair. Afterward, the company confirmed that the EST of WWE has suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat and has been ruled out of in-ring action.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on whether Belair sustained a legitimate injury or if it's merely part of the storyline. Rhea Ripley notably replaced Belair in a title match against Becky Lynch at a recent live event.

Because @BiancaBelairWWE went and injured herself, I introduced @RheaRipley_WWE to life in the main event spot at #wwespringfield tonight. I make people better. Then I beat them. #welcometothebigtime https://t.co/lI9fIsBsS7
Fans will have to wait for RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania for more updates on Lynch's WrestleMania match. However, they can expect Big Time Becks to cross paths with Trish Stratus in Canada during the upcoming live events.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
