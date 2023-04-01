"This is the bathroom break" - WWE Superstar on Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, details insane reaction (Exclusive)

At WWE WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's unbeaten streak and surprised the entire professional wrestling world.

One superstar who didn't expect The Deadman to lose at The Grandest Stage of Them All is Shayna Baszler.

In an interview with Emily Mae for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baszler claimed she was convinced that The Undertaker would win at WrestleMania. So much so that she even termed The Phenom's matches as the "bathroom break" match.

"When Brock beat The Undertaker, I had spent so long building up to Jessamyn [Duke] and Ronda [Rousey] that like, The Undertaker never loses, The Undertaker never loses at WrestleMania. This is the bathroom break. We all know The Undertaker is going to win," said Baszler.

Baszler further continued:

"On my Instagram, if you scroll back far enough, there is a picture of all of us standing up because it's unbelievable and J-Duke is like, she's new to it at the time... Yeah, that's the first one that comes to mind." [2:42-3:21]

WWE star Shayna Baszler spoke about her chemistry with Ronda Rousey

During the same interview, Shayna Baszler discussed her chemistry with Ronda Rousey.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion mentioned how close she has been to Rousey and that the two can even bond without talking. Baszler said:

"Well, I think that you see our chemistry, like right off the bat. Even as far as like backstage interviews and in-ring work, we already have a chemistry. So there wasn't this like transition time of it being weird and clunky. We can talk without talking, we are those type of friends, so we know where each other's going to be. It's been a quicker picker upper," Baszler noted.

Baszler and Rousey will be in action this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 39 when they team up in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match.

What was your reaction when The Streal got broken? Sound off in the comments below.

