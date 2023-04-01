Top WWE star discusses chemistry and real-life friendship with Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler recently discussed her friendship and chemistry with Ronda Rousey.

Baszler and Rousey will face three other tag teams in a four-way match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baszler pointed out the advantages of teaming up with Rousey while having known her for many years.

"Well, I think that you see our chemistry, like right off the bat. Even as far as like backstage interviews and in-ring work, we already have a chemistry. So there wasn't this like transition time of it being weird and clunky. We can talk without talking, we are those type of friends, so we know where each other's going to be. It's been a quicker picker upper," said Shayna Baszler. [01:29-2:05]

Shayna Baszler on being friends with Ronda Rousey for a long time

During the same interview, Shayna Baszler opened up about being friends with Ronda Rousey for many years.

The former NXT Women's Champion recalled moving out to Los Angeles to join Rousey's team and train alongside her. She said:

"Ronda and I have been friends for a very long time. You know, I moved out to LA to join Ronda's team to train and live with Ronda. So its pretty cool that we're in LA, the pinnacle of our teamness. It's like a full circle moment."

Ronda Rousey is a former SmackDown Women's Champion who mostly competed as a singles star in WWE. She lost the title to Charlotte Flair on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and has transitioned into tag team wrestling ever since.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by Becky Lynch and Lita. A potential win for Rousey and Baszler at WrestleMania 39 could see them challenge for the tag titles at some point down the road.

