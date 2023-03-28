"This is the best idea" - Wrestling world reacts to the idea of Randy Orton interfering between Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of Randy Orton returning at WrestleMania 39 and interfering in the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Orton has been absent from in-ring action since mid-2022. His last match was against The Usos when he and Matt Riddle were beaten in a tag title unification bout.

Recent rumors have suggested that The Viper could be on his way back to WWE during WrestleMania week. A Twitter user recently suggested the idea of him interfering in the Reigns vs. Rhodes match and assisting The Tribal Chief in retaining his title.

iBeast @ibeastIess WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC How would you like to see Randy Orton make his return? 🤔 How would you like to see Randy Orton make his return? 🤔 https://t.co/tufvE4AuJu Return in the main event at Mania, the usos/ko/sami outside on the ground, the ref is down, Roman & Cody both in the ring down, the crowd goes insane, Randy enters the ring, both Cody and Roman get up, Randy RKOs Cody. Everyone is in shock. Roman pins Cody. Cody vs Randy begins. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s… Return in the main event at Mania, the usos/ko/sami outside on the ground, the ref is down, Roman & Cody both in the ring down, the crowd goes insane, Randy enters the ring, both Cody and Roman get up, Randy RKOs Cody. Everyone is in shock. Roman pins Cody. Cody vs Randy begins. twitter.com/WrestlingWCC/s…

This led to a portion of fans agreeing with the idea. However, not everyone was onboard with the notion of Orton interfering in the main event.

I’m AJ🤘🏻 @AJ_TikTok @ibeastIess As much as I want Cody to win, I’d accept this. Fantastic idea tbh🤘🏻🤝🏻 @ibeastIess As much as I want Cody to win, I’d accept this. Fantastic idea tbh🤘🏻🤝🏻

Tay’Ca Doncic @VarsityAthletee @ibeastIess out of everything you said about Roman retaining honestly this is the best idea that could come out of that, your kinda cooking @ibeastIess out of everything you said about Roman retaining honestly this is the best idea that could come out of that, your kinda cooking

aidan @jotaonthewings but he returns and helps them over his friend? @ibeastIess The bloodline literally put randy out of actionbut he returns and helps them over his friend? @ibeastIess The bloodline literally put randy out of action 😭 but he returns and helps them over his friend?

ReSea Rasllin @WrestleHumour @ibeastIess RKO Roman Helps Cody win & then RKO Cody Raw after Mania.. @ibeastIess RKO Roman Helps Cody win & then RKO Cody Raw after Mania..

𝕿𝖗𝖊™ 💊 @TreKnowsBall @ibeastIess more like randy RKOs both and puts cody on top of roman. @ibeastIess more like randy RKOs both and puts cody on top of roman.

Wise Man @WeThe1ss @ibeastIess This is perfect for a Summerslam main event. Not this Wrestlemania given how things have gone. @ibeastIess This is perfect for a Summerslam main event. Not this Wrestlemania given how things have gone.

Brandon @BrandonA991 @ibeastIess What if Cody beats Roman, randy comes out while Cody is celebrating, randy offers Cody a handshake and then gives him a rko to end the show @ibeastIess What if Cody beats Roman, randy comes out while Cody is celebrating, randy offers Cody a handshake and then gives him a rko to end the show

Nimrod Lustgarten @Nim_Lustgarten @ibeastIess That's actually the first good booking idea I've seen on twitter @ibeastIess That's actually the first good booking idea I've seen on twitter

spectrum #codyszn @defonotspectro @ibeastIess Randy doesn't need to be a heel immediately after he returns imo @ibeastIess Randy doesn't need to be a heel immediately after he returns imo

Cody Rhodes recently called Roman Reigns WWE's "lifelong investment"

Ahead of their match at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes spoke with WrestleJoy to claim that Roman Reigns is WWE's lifelong investment.

According to The American Nightmare, the investment is completely paying off for the company. Rhodes said:

"It’s ironic coming from Roman [Reigns], who is a lifelong investment by WWE. That investment is absolutely paying off. But it just started paying off. I’ve talked about him with the greatest of reverence and respect because I know how absolutely dang special he is in our world."

Rhodes added:

"Either way, it really shouldn’t matter because as champion, you're proving to everyone that you are everything you say you are. I feel I’m everything I say I am as the American Nightmare. So it is up to the fans to decide the verdict on these trials, on my story, and the journey."

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how their match will play out at The Show of Shows.

Should Randy Orton interfere in the WrestleMania main event? Sound off in the comments below.

