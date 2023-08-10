"This would be the biggest waste of a Rumble ever" - Fans convinced that 34-year-old WWE star should not win the Royal Rumble under any circumstances

WWE fans recently reacted to the prospect of a former champion winning next year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The name in question is Ricochet.

The 34-year-old is one of the most promising superstars in WWE. Since his debut in 2018, The One and Only has won several titles, including the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also secured the NXT North American Championship while on the white-and-gold brand.

Ricochet recently said that he wants to win the Men's Royal Rumble. WrestleLamia's Twitter account posted the star's comments about his plans to win the annual multi-man contest.

"Ricochet says he's winning the Royal Rumble 2024: "One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble. If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it’s always been my favorite event." [H/T WrestleLamia]

You can check out the post below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



"One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble. If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble,… pic.twitter.com/HbOjq56CSS Ricochet says he's winning the Royal Rumble 2024:"One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble. If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Reactions started pouring in as soon as the fans noticed this post. One Twitter user wrote that Ricochet winning would be the biggest waste of a Royal Rumble ever.

Screenshot of the fan's tweet claiming Ricochet shouldn't win the Rumble

Another fan was against the idea of The One and Only winning the multi-man bout.

Screenshot of another tweet against the idea of Ricochet winning the Rumble

A fan posted a GIF of Roman Reigns laughing in response to the former champion's comments.

One fan wasn't against the thought of Ricochet winning the Rumble, but they believe LA Knight should reign supreme this year.

Screenshot of a fan's tweet suggesting LA Knight should win the contest

Another fan hinted claimed LA Knight should win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

WWE Superstar Ricochet wants to start using Booker T's move

In a recent interview with Stay Busy, Ricochet said he was a big fan of Booker T. The RAW Superstar also expressed his desire to start using Booker's Axe Kick maneuver.

"You know what I want to start doing? Booker T's Axe Kick. I like just a nice kick to the back of the shoulders and neck. Oh man, I'm gonna start doing that because also, I am just a big fan of Booker T."

The One and Only is among the best athletes in WWE, and fans want him to excel in the company. It will be interesting to see who will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Who do you want to see win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here