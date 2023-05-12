"This can main event WrestleMania" - Fans react to Randy Orton possibly facing former rival after 10 years upon return to WWE

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for nearly a year after suffering a back injury. Being one of the biggest names in wrestling, his absence is constantly felt by fans. Some are thrilled at the prospect of him facing Cody Rhodes upon his return.

On the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle took on the Usos in a match to unite the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Following interference from Roman Reigns, the Bloodline members won the match. The Apex Predator was commissioned out of action shortly after.

While the initial expectation was that the 14-time World Champion would be out for the rest of 2022, his hiatus has extended to mid-2023. There is still no timeline for his comeback. That has not stopped fans from fantasy booking his return.

Randy Orton was the leader of The Legacy, a faction consisting of himself, Ted DiBiase Jr., and Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare last wrestled his former leader in a Cody Rhodes' Career On The Line match on RAW in 2013. The two-time Royal Rumble winner emerged victorious, and the two have not competed since.

With Cody Rhodes back in WWE as one of the biggest stars in the industry, a potential clash against the Viper would be a mouth-watering prospect, according to a lot of fans on Twitter.

Randy Orton and former WWE star got backstage heat from co-workers, according to Kevin Nash

Randy Orton came through the Stamford-based promotion's developmental system Ohio Valley Wrestling. Since his promotion to the main roster in 2002, he has had a legendary career.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion got backstage heat for bringing attractive girls backstage in WWE, according to Kevin Nash.

"I just remember him and [Mark Jindrak] were good buddies. And I was like the driver and I had those two young f**kers with me. And they were getting a** everywhere. I mean those two and they would talk about it. They would bring the broads to the f**king arenas. And they were like hot, smoking. There'd be like two hot, smoking girls in the back sitting somewhere like, 'Who are they?' 'They're with Jindrak and Orton.' And it got so much heat on Randy and Jindrak from the old guys. And it wasn't because it was disrespectful. It was because it was such sweet a**."

Triple H will be eagerly waiting for The Viper's return to WWE. With such a long absence, the Game will have a lot of fresh faces for him to feud against.

