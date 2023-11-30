"This is how divorce begins" - Chelsea Green 'threatens' Matt Cardona jokingly in latest tweet

Chelsea Green had an epic reaction to Matt Cardona's latest Twitter post comparing her to WWE legend Jeff Hardy.

Matt Cardona boasts a massive fan following on Twitter. He never shies away from taking amusing jibes at his fellow wrestlers on social media, including his wife and WWE Superstar, Chelsea Green.

In his latest Twitter post, Matt Cardona shared a comparison picture featuring Chelsea and an action figure of WWE veteran Jeff Hardy. Cardona's hilarious post received tons of reactions from fans, and Green noticed the post as well. She amusingly told Cardona that "this is how divorce begins."

Chelsea Green on having unfinished business in WWE

Green was let go by WWE in 2021. She made her surprise return to the promotion during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Her return was a forgettable affair as she lasted only five seconds in the free-for-all, before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Since then, Green has done incredibly well for herself on WWE's main roster, courtesy of her 'Karen' character. Here's what she told WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard shortly before making her WWE return:

“I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that’s also the beauty of growing up. I have other goals in life now, and at some point, I want to start a family,” Green said. “It would be nice to close the WWE chapter with another run, or another storyline, but that’s not my choice. That’s theirs.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Green currently performs on the WWE RAW brand. She is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Piper Niven.

