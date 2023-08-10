"This is why Dom Mysterio is champ" – Fans believe Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are the sole reason WWE made history recently

WWE fans believe Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are the sole reason that NXT made history recently.

The management of WWE is making sure that a lot of main roster stars are being featured on the developmental brand. The Stamford-based promotion wants to reach a bigger audience for NXT, that is the reason Dominik and Ripley are being featured a lot on the show.

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, legend Rey Mysterio made an appearance too during Dominik's match against Dragon Lee for the North American Championship.

Wrestle Ops took to Twitter and posted the latest show's viewership count of 776,000 which is the highest since April 2021.

"#WWENXT last night pulled in 776,000 viewers. The product's highest viewership since April of 2021," tweeted Wrestle Ops.

Fans were quick to notice this amazing feat and started commenting on the post. One fan tweeted that this is the reason Dominik is the champion and believes that Judgment Day will feature more on the show because they draw viewership.

Another fan tweeted that Judgment Day runs all of WWE.

One fan wrote that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio rule.

Another fan tweeted that they don't watch NXT often, but tuned in to watch Dominik's match against Lee.

One fan believes that the development brand's latest show was overall very strong.

WWE Legend Mick Foley is a big fan of Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio

Recently, WWE Legend Mick Foley took to his Instagram account and hailed Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio as a true legend and also said that he is one of Dirty Dom's biggest fans.

"While I think I have represented the #WANTED shirt pretty well for 28 years — yes, it’s been around since 1995 — #DirtyDom has taken it to a whole new level. I might be one of the biggest @dominik_35 fans out there, but I did not pass the torch to Dom - he grabbed it and ran with it like a true legend," Mick Foley wrote on his social media handle.

Dominik Mysterio and Ripley Ripley have become an inseparable duo. Fans love their on-screen chemistry. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's future.

