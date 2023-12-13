"This is Dominik Mysterio" - Judgment Day member's meteoric WWE rise in 2023 explained by veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has finally left his father's shadow, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter.

Dominik's ties to pro-wrestling began at an early age, when he was part of a storyline involving Rey and Eddie Guerrero. He later joined the squared circle in 2019, eventually teaming up with his father in the duo known as The Mysterios. This further led to them winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Dominik's singles run started after he turned on his father to join The Judgment Day, becoming a heel in the process. His performances saw significant improvement, as he became one of the most hated villains on the WWE roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Bill Apter drew attention to how much the young superstar had improved over the year. He stated:

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik." [23:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Dominik in WWE.

