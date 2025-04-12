"This is the end," "Nobody wants it" - WWE fans disappointed with Randy Orton's potential opponent for WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton could miss WrestleMania 41 if management cannot find a WWE Superstar for The Viper to compete against at the event in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility of Solo Sikoa being his opponent, and they're not pleased about it.

Earlier this month, Kevin Owens announced a career-threatening neck injury, that required immediate attention. This led to The Prizefighter withdrawing his name from competing at WrestleMania 41, and The Viper is now without an opponent and a match heading into Las Vegas.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted a conversation between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton inside the ring. The Viper channeled his frustrations towards Sikoa and Tonga, and LA Knight appeared to help The Apex Predator.

Later, WWE fans reacted to the possibility of Solo Sikoa as Randy Orton's potential opponent for WrestleMania 41, and they weren't happy with it. Many believed the match wasn't on the level of taking place at The Showcase of the Immortals, and The Viper deserves better after Kevin Owens' injury.

Fan reactions to Solo Sikoa as Randy Orton's potential opponent for WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: X]

Randy Orton and LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown

After WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens shifted their focus toward The New Bloodline and feuded with Solo Sikoa's faction for months. Regardless of the new additions to the stable, The Viper and The Prizefighter went head-to-head against the villainous stable on multiple occasions.

However, it all changed when Kevin Owens turned on Cody Rhodes following WWE Bad Blood 2024. After The Prizefighter's neck injury, many expected Nick Aldis to become Randy Orton's opponent for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but it looks like the management has other plans.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga confronted Randy Orton. After LA Knight and The Viper chased them away, Aldis booked a tag team match between the two teams for the main event. In the end, Knight hit a BFT on Tonga to win the match.

After the match, Jacob Fatu made a statement with a brutal beatdown of The Megastar. It looks like Solo Sikoa will replace Kevin Owens and face The Viper at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas due to their past rivalry on Friday Night SmackDown.

