Logan Paul is not happy that he wasn't nominated for a specific category in the Slammy Awards. He even cursed at a WWE employee for not including him in the list.

Ad

The Maverick made a name for himself on social media, and he's still one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet. He has amassed millions of followers on various social media platforms and even posts behind-the-scenes things about WWE in his videos.

The Slammy Awards will return this year, and the winners will be announced during WrestleMania weekend. Logan Paul is frustrated that he wasn't nominated for the 'Social Star of the Year' award, as social media is his thing. In his latest YouTube vlog, he stated:

Ad

Trending

"This is f**king abhorrent. This is fubar. I’m not even a f**king nominee? No one’s delivered more impressions for the WWE than me, no one is bigger outside the WWE than me. I vlog every single week. I make viral videos at every single event. Whoever is running the Slammy Awards, I’m gonna keep this formal and humble, f**k you," he stated. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Ad

Ad

Baron Corbin commented on whether Logan Paul is respected in the WWE locker room

The Maverick came into WWE as an outsider with no wrestling experience. However, he impresses people every time he steps in the ring.

Baron Corbin recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed whether other WWE stars respect Logan Paul.

"I mean, sure. I don't know... I just don't like those guys that get that super special treatment. It's not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he's handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent. I can't stand people who run around with an entourage," said Corbin.

Ad

Paul's next match will likely be at WrestleMania 41. There's a chance he could face AJ Styles at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback