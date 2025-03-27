"I think he's handed a lot of things" - Ex-WWE star on if Logan Paul is respected in the locker room

Logan Paul is one of the most polarizing wrestlers in the industry. Even his biggest detractors praise him for his in-ring work. Former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) commented on whether the former is respected in the locker room.

Ad

The Maverick has been a controversial figure for a very long time. He established a reputation on the internet for doing and saying many questionable things. The apple didn't fall very far from the tree, as his brother Jake is notorious for being a pot stirrer.

Baron Corbin recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked whether Logan Paul is respected in the WWE locker room. He stated that the latter didn't earn his way up from the bottom and that there are more deserving wrestlers.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, sure. I don't know... I just don't like those guys that get that super special treatment. It's not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he's handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent. I can't stand people who run around with an entourage," said Corbin.

Ad

He added:

"He's always got an entourage. They're nice people, but it just irritates me. I'm protective of this industry, and when outsiders come in like that with a gold spoon or platinum spoon, or whatever spoon he's eating off of, I struggle to really buy into it... I'll appreciate what you do, but we're not gonna be buddies." [H/T Ariel Helwani on X]

Ad

Ad

Drew Mcintyre heaped praise on Logan Paul in a recent interview

Since joining the business, the Maverick has received much praise for his in-ring work. Drew McIntyre spoke highly about Logan Paul on the UNTAPPED podcast.

"He's [Logan Paul] a phenomenal athlete, everyone knows that. It's the in-between stuff in the ring. The hardest thing in our job to figure out is who you are, because if you don't know and feel who you are, there's not much real to you, and it's not going to translate to the fans. So, that's what is most important. It's not about the moves, it's about the emotion. And he knows exactly who is, you can see it in his eyes when he walks out," McIntyre said.

Ad

Logan Paul feuded with AJ Styles. It will be interesting to see whether the two stars collide at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback