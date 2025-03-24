Drew McIntyre breaks character to credit controversial WWE star, but sends stark warning

Drew McIntyre moved to WWE SmackDown in 2025. This move has made a particular matchup currently improbable, however, the Scotsman had a few words of praise for a certain fellow superstar.

Logan Paul is now a full-time wrestler, exclusive to Monday Night RAW. The internet sensation showed his aptitude for wrestling right out of the gate, working with the best in the business and proving he can hang with them in the ring. However, he has never shared the ring with The Scottish Psychopath.

On the UNTAPPED podcast recently, Drew McIntyre was asked to share his honest thoughts on Logan Paul's gradual rise in the pro-wrestling world, he broke character to credit The Maverick for figuring out his character soon. According to McIntyre, discovering oneself is the most difficult part for wrestlers. On that note, the Scot praised Paul:

"He's [Logan Paul] a phenomenal athlete, everyone knows that. It's the in-between stuff in the ring. The hardest thing in our job to figure out is who you are, because if you don't know and feel who you are, there's not much real to you, and it's not going to translate to the fans. So, that's what is most important. It's not about the moves, it's about the emotion. And he knows exactly who is, you can see it in his eyes when he walks out," McIntyre said. [From 39:42 to 45:05]

He concluded by sending a stark warning to The Maverick—when they ultimately have a match, he will humble the former United States Champion. McIntyre claimed he would "chop [Logan Paul] to pieces."

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest teased a huge WrestleMania 41 showdown

In April 2024, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL to become World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre only had the belt for five minutes before he was embarrassed by CM Punk and The Archer of Infamy.

In June 2024, Priest defeated McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle: Scotland after The Best in the World interfered. It became a recurring occurrence, but now the Scot has had enough.

According to The Scottish Psychopath, the former Judgment Day star takes advantage of every opportunity against him, and now Priest will pay:

"It’s the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture," Drew McIntyre said. "I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to 'Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking ar*e kicked."

For weeks, Drew McIntyre has been after Damian Priest. While not confirmed, McIntyre vs. Priest appears to be a WrestleMania 41 match.

