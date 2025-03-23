  • home icon
Drew McIntyre calls top WWE star "big emo vulture," seemingly confirms major WrestleMania 41 match

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 23, 2025 18:20 GMT
Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre went off on a former World Heavyweight Champion, calling him a "big emo vulture." The Scottish Warrior also seemingly confirmed his WrestleMania 41 match in a recent interview.

McIntyre has been embroiled in a feud with Damian Priest over the past few weeks. The former World Heavyweight Champion eliminated the Scot from both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches, which has left the latter infuriated. However, not many have been on board with the idea of the two colliding on The Grandest Stage of Them All as they believe that Drew should be involved in a more notable storyline.

Drew McIntyre addressed the backlash in a recent interview with Daily Star. The former WWE Champion clarified that the story between him and Damian Priest has been going on since WrestleMania 40 where the former Judgment Day star had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior. This occurred barely five minutes after the latter had won the title, with a little help from CM Punk:

"I appreciated when the fan reaction was, oh my goodness, it’s Priest and Drew, there’s nothing there. I’m like bloody hell, give us a chance to tell the story. The thing with Priest has been going on since last year’s WrestleMania when he cashed in on me after I was assaulted by Punk. He doesn’t know how to succeed unless it is at my expense. Elimination Chamber I Claymore Cena. Instead of going ‘I’ll let Drew pin Cena first’, he eliminates me. It’s the only way he knows how to succeed because he is a vulture. A parasite. A big emo vulture."
McIntyre also talked about his recent attacks on Priest, stating that The Archer of Infamy deserves to get a beating at the biggest wrestling event of the year:

"Finally, he’s got my attention because they’ve got nothing else. I stomped him in his big stupid head last week and if he wants to keep coming back for more, if it goes all the way to 'Mania, it’s a year in the making story and he deserves the biggest stage of all to get his stupid looking ar*e kicked." [H/T: Daily Star]
Drew McIntyre suffered a loss on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest stood across the ring from each other on SmackDown as they clashed in a Tag Team Match. The Archer of Infamy joined forces with Jimmy Uso, while McIntyre teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura. The babyfaces picked up the win to gain momentum ahead of WrestleMania 41.

However, Priest's victory celebration was short-lived as he was attacked by the former WWE Champion after the match.

Damian Priest won his first World Title in WWE at Drew McIntyre's expense as he cashed in his contract on McIntyre after the latter's win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The Archer of Infamy also defeated The Scottish Warrior in front of his home fans at Clash at the Castle: Scotland 2024, both times with a little assistance from CM Punk.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
