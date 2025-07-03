"This is the face" - Triple H called out; major name feels 30-year-old WWE star must main event SummerSlam Night 2

A major name has called out Triple H and demanded to put a 30-year-old WWE star in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam next month. The company is set to hold its first-ever two-night premium live event that is not a WrestleMania on August 2 and 3.

One of the biggest names missing from WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was Logan Paul. The Maverick wasn't on the card; he was attending his brother Jake Paul's boxing match against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Paul was one of the guests during the pre-fight coverage led by Kate Abdo and Ariel Helwani. After his segment went off air, Helwani participated in the former United States Champion's video blog on YouTube.

The longtime MMA and wrestling journalist seemingly called out Triple H, vouching for Logan Paul to main event Night 2 of SummerSlam inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Night 2, SummerSlam, MetLife. None of this Night 1 BS. This is the face. Get him in there headlining for the title," Helwani said. [From 12:05 to 12:14]

Logan Paul's most recent appearance was at Money in the Bank, teaming up with John Cena and losing to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Ron Killings (aka R-Truth) returned during the match, helping Uso and Rhodes get the win.

Latest WWE injury update on Logan Paul

During his match at Money in the Bank, Logan Paul suffered an injury to his shin after performing a springboard moonsault to Jey Uso on the announcers table. His shin caught the edge of the table, leading to a hematoma.

Speaking on his YouTube vlog, Paul confirmed the injury, but everything was good.

"So here’s an update on my shin, my hematoma: It’s f*cking great to be honest. The swelling has dispersed itself, and it really hurts to touch, but structurally, it’s all good," Paul said. [From 00:48 to 00:56]

It will be interesting to see if Paul will be part of SummerSlam. He's a household name outside of wrestling, and SummerSlam is the second-biggest WWE event of the year.

