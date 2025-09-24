  • home icon
  "This is so fake" - Rhea Ripley gets put on notice after shocking heel turn that took place on Monday Night RAW

"This is so fake" - Rhea Ripley gets put on notice after shocking heel turn that took place on Monday Night RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 24, 2025 20:19 GMT
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley was put on notice after this week's Monday Night RAW. The show's main event saw Ripley go toe-to-toe with Asuka, who turned heel after her loss to The Eradicator.

For weeks, Asuka has been trying her best to lure IYO SKY away from Ripley. At Wrestlepalooza, SKY failed to win the WWE Women's World Championship, as Stephanie Vaquer beat her.

Things only got worse for her on the following episode of RAW, with both Asuka and Kairi Sane betraying their good friend and former Damage CTRL stablemate. The Empress of Tomorrow also made sure that Ripley was the victim of the poison mist after their clash. She once again put the former Women's World Champion on notice with her latest message on social media.

"This is so fake," wrote Asuka in response to a video posted by WWE.

Check out Asuka's post on X:

Vince Russo commented on the ending to this week's WWE RAW featuring Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley featured in the main event of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Asuka in a singles match.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the ending to RAW and said that the fans didn't care much for the Kabuki Warriors' heel turn. He said:

"I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on--like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?"

Ripley and IYO SKY are expected to feud with The Kabuki Warriors heading into the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Soumik Datta
