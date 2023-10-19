"THIS FEUD IS MONEY" - WWE fans react with excitement and shock at tease of break up between former champions

WWE likes to keep the fans on their toes by throwing regular surprises, and the latest surprise coming from the company might be in the form of a heel turn and a break up between two extremely popular stars.

On this week's episode on NXT, Trick Williams was added to the triple threat main event match to determine the number one contender for the NXT World Championship, making it a fatal four way.

The two friends got into a scuffle with the other two competitors in the match, Barom Corbin and Dijak, early on in the night. After clearing the heels, Melo almost attacked Williams from behind, before deciding against it. However, Trick had to withdraw from the bout, after being assaulted backstage before the main event, with his friend in the vicinity.

WWE teasing a break up earlier in the show, and the mysterious attack following that has led many in the WWE Universe to believe that Carmelo was the mystery attacker. This could be a seen as signs of a full blown break-up, and heel turn by the 29-year old. Carmelo was clearly not happy with his friend being inserted into the match, which he got after winning a brutal battle against Bron Breakker.

The reaction from fans claiming that they were not ready for the break up on X was mixed. Some fans acknowledged that while the feud has potential to be amazing, watching the former NXT Champion and North American Champion fight would be an emotional affair.

Carmelo Hayes maintains his innocence after mysterious attack on WWE NXT

While the WWE Universe might not have many doubts about the identity of Trick's assailant, Hayes has maintained his innocence after the show. After the attack, a visibly upset former NXT Champion could be seen cursing the fact that he was not present to protect his friend.

He also spoke about the incident after the episode on X/Twitter, and demanded justice for his buddy. Regardless of who put Williams out of commision on the show, things worked out well for Melo on the night. He won the main event by pinning Dijak. This now gets him an opportunity to regain the title he lost to Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy.

