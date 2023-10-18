Tonight's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with a tag team Battle Royal to decide who will face the champs at Halloween Havoc.

We got some great matches tonight, and some big stipulation matches being decided for Halloween Havoc.

Chase U won the Badda Bing Badda Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker

Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox

Shotzi def. Kiana James

Arianna Grace def. Brinley Reece

Carmelo Hayes def. Dijak & Baron Corbin

Damon Kemp was among the first to be tossed over the ropes, followed by Drew Gulak, Tank Ledger, and Hank Walker. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs were fighting against Gallus and were thrown outside before Malik Blade and Edris Enofe were eliminated by Ridge Holland.

The Creed Brothers eliminated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang while Tony D and Stacks watched from the balcony. The Brawling Brutes and Out the Mud eliminated each other next, and it looked like only three teams were remaining in the match - the Creeds, Los Lotharios, and Chase U.

The referees missed the Creeds being eliminated, and they had to be tossed outside twice before the refs counted it. Chase U and the Lotharios were the last ones in, and we headed for a more traditional tag match as a part two.

Andre Chase was in trouble as the match started, and the Lotharios kept him from making the tag. When he finally managed to get the tag, Hudson came in and cleared the ring before hitting the Chase U elbow. Hudson dropped Carrillo on Garza before hitting a senton and a uranage.

Duke tossed Angel outside and hit a hurricanrana before Andre got a top rope crossbody. The Creeds came back out to distract the refs while pulling Garza out of the ring and allowed Chase to get the rollup on Humberto for the win.

Result: Chase U won the Badda Bing Badda Boom Tag Team Battle Royal

Grade: B+

Blair Davenport challenged Gigi Dolin to a match at Halloween Havoc before NXT moved on to a video promo from Brian Pillman Jr. or Lexis King.

Carmelo Hayes was out next, interrupted by Baron Corbin and then Dijak. Corbin made fun of Melo for being a fan of Cena, while Dijak said he was ready to beat all of them and face Ilja for the NXT Championship.

Dragunov showed up on the Titantron and said he was done talking and would prove himself in the ring. He also told us that there would be a fourth man in tonight's main event, Trick Williams.

Williams came out, and we got some trash-talking before Hayes said this wouldn't change anything.

A brawl broke out, and Trick and Melo cleared the ring before it looked like Melo might attack Williams, but he didn't.

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic on WWE NXT

Petrovic got a tilt-a-whirl headscissors early on before Parker caught her on the ropes with an arm wringer. Parker got a nearfall before Karmen returned with a corkscrew kick and the Code of Silence for the win.

Result: Karmen Petrovic def. Jaida Parker

Grade: C

Tegan Nox vs. Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT

Nox was in control early on and got some takedowns before Valkyria caught her with a submission hold. Lyra got a Northern Lights Suplex before getting a near fall off some kicks to the face.

Valkyria was hit with a low fallaway slam for a near fall before getting more kicks to the head but was tossed off the top rope.

Lyra was sent outside and took a senton before the women's tag champs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up at ringside. Chelsea hasn't been seen on NXT for nearly two years. Valkyria got a massive roundhouse kick off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Tegan Nox

Grade: B

Gigi Dolin was backstage and spun the wheel to decide the match stipulation for her and Blair Davenport at Halloween Havoc. The wheel stopped at Lights Out, and Dolin seemed pleased as NXT continued.

Von Wagner was still recovering from his injuries and thanked Mr. Stone for risking his health to save him.

Kiana James vs. Shotzi on WWE NXT

James had the early advantage and grounded Shotzi before going for the headlock. Shotzi returned with some clotheslines and kicks before taking Kiana out with a rope-assisted DDT on the apron.

Shotzi got a Meteora to the outside before James tossed her off the ropes. Roxanne Perez showed up and went through Kiana's bag and found a brick inside. Kiana snatched it away, but the distraction allowed Shotzi to get a cheap shot. Shotzi got a big senton before picking up the win.

Result: Shotzi def. Kiana James

Grade: C

Trick Williams was attacked backstage, and we were yet to know who the attacker was.

Dominik ran his mouth in the lockers when Nathan Frazer socked him in the face, and a brawl broke out. The two ran into the ring, and Frazer got a takedown before heading up top, but Rhea Ripley came in at the last second and dragged Dom away.

Roxanne Perez was backstage and spun the wheel for her match with Kiana at Halloween Havoc. It stopped at Devil's Playground before we headed for the next match on NXT.

Arianna Grace vs. Brinley Reece on WWE NXT

The women's breakout tournament continued with this next match, and Grace was in control early on with a submission locked in. Reece came back with some strikes, but Grace jabbed her in the eye before getting the modified hip-toss for the win.

Result: Arianna Grace def. Brinley Reece

Grade: C

Bron Breakker was backstage when a furious Mr. Stone showed up and said he would make him pay. Bron laughed it off, but Stone challenged him to a match at Halloween Havoc, and he almost jokingly agreed.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dijak vs. Baron Corbin on WWE NXT

Williams was out after the attack earlier, and Dijak and Corbin teamed up against Carmelo and tried to hit him with a double chokeslam early on. Melo was being tossed around, but the bigger guys before Corbin turned on Dijak, and we got a slugfest.

Melo came back with a DDT before Dijak and Corbin again overpowered him. Corbin was sent outside before Melo tried for a top rope powerbomb, but Baron came back and stopped it. Corbin went for a top rope move on Dijak instead, but Melo caught them both with the Tower of Doom.

Dijak missed the finisher, but Corbin got him with the End of Days. Melo came in with a sudden Nothin' but Net on Baron before picking up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Dijak & Baron Corbin

Grade: A

Just as NXT was about to go off the air, we saw a determined Valkyria head out of the locker room before Jade Cargill showed up on a monitor and pointed at her watch.