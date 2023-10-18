WWE star set to wrestle first match in 715 days

A WWE star is set to return to the ring after several years.

Ever since Robert Stone made his NXT debut, he has played the role of a manager. He used to manage Aliyah and Chelsea Green and is now the manager of Von Wagner.

A couple of weeks ago, Von was brutally attacked by Bron Breakker after their match and had to be rushed to a local medical facility. Since then, he has been out of action. However, his manager hasn't forgotten about the incident at all. At NXT No Mercy, Stone jumped Breakker, but his plan backfired.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Robert Stone confronted Breakker and challenged him to a match at Halloween Havoc. This will be Stone's first singles match in 715 days. His last singles match took place on November 2, 2021, against Xyon Quinn, and Stone came up short.

It should be noted that Stone did team up with Wagner against Chase U at a House Show earlier this year. However, as far as singles matches go, he hasn't had one in 715 days.

It will be interesting if Stone will be able to avenge what happened to his client and friend Von Wagner by defeating Bron Breakker.

