"This is fire"- WWE Universe erupts after Brock Lesnar and Omos' video edit goes viral ahead of WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans recently reacted to Brock Lesnar and Omos' viral edit ahead of WrestleMania 39.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Nigerian Giant faced Mustafa Ali in a singles match. Throughout the match, Omos had the upper hand as he started off with a big shoulder tackle right off the bat. Eventually, he hit Ali with a chokeslam powerbomb and picked up the win.

The WWE Universe went berserk after The Beast Incarnate and Omos' match at WrestleMania 39 was officially confirmed. A fan recently edited a video of the two and added a popular soundtrack in the background to hype up their upcoming match.

While some fans appreciated the soundtrack of the video ("My Way" by Limp Bizkit), others hit back by saying that the bout didn't deserve the song.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Reese 🥶💙🤞🏾 @ReeseDixon12 @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos This is fire. If WWE released their video renders, it would’ve been the cherry on top on the match card part. @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos This is fire. If WWE released their video renders, it would’ve been the cherry on top on the match card part. 🔥

ViewtifulCrow @ViewtifulCrow @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Literally convinced that if you use this song with any promo video package it just instantly makes it 10000x better @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Literally convinced that if you use this song with any promo video package it just instantly makes it 10000x better

Drew @WickedDrew @davidj_alaniz This has no right being this good 🤣🤣 @davidj_alaniz This has no right being this good 🤣🤣

RONINPRO @RONINPROCAW @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Is it bad that, that got me a little hyped for it lol @davidj_alaniz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Is it bad that, that got me a little hyped for it lol

daveed 👉🤪 @davidj_alaniz @RedeemDeezNutzz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Brock saying “I’m coming hard” is one of my favorite sound bites, I had to include it lmao @RedeemDeezNutzz @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos Brock saying “I’m coming hard” is one of my favorite sound bites, I had to include it lmao

Kurt Angle gave his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar's retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently gave us his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar's future retirement.

While speaking with Rewind Recap Relive, Angle heaped praise on The Beast Incarnate, mentioning that the latter is a former UFC Champion, NCAA Champion, WWE Champion, and IWGP Champion.

Kurt further added that Lesnar has earned more than enough money throughout his career and has also been a successful wrestler.

"[Are you surprised that he might be thinking about walking away?] No, I think Brock has done as much as he could in his career, UFC Champion, NCAA Champion, WWE Champion, IWGP Champion. I think he's done everything he's wanted to do. I think he's made more than enough money. And this guy what he likes to do is spend time with his family and go hunting and fishing. So, that's where I would imagine Brock's gonna be the rest of his life. That's what's gonna make him happy and I think he deserves it. I think he worked hard enough and made enough money that he's gonna be okay the rest of his life."

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Brock Lesnar going forward.

What are your thoughts on Brock vs. Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.

