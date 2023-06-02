“This gave real life rival’s energy!!!” - WWE fans agree that former champion had the best matches with Michelle McCool

A former champion recently claimed she had the best matches with Michelle McCool, and fans agree. This star is none other than industry veteran Melina.

Melina made her WWE debut in 2004. Despite being athletic, it took her some time to get into the spotlight and lead the women's division. During her tenure with the company, she enjoyed multiple reigns as the women's champion.

The former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to let her fans know that she felt she had the best matches with Michelle McCool.

"A rivalry that lasted years when you think of our first match together. You can disagree & I won’t argue, but I believe Michelle & I had the best matches during that time. I wish we were given stronger storylines & more time, BUT LOOK! We still made magic happen," Melina wrote.

Fans quickly responded to Melina in agreement. Check out some of the reactions below:

nando 🧚🏽‍♂️ @curseoflohan @RealMelina This gave real life rival’s energy!!! You both were so good at going at it !! @RealMelina This gave real life rival’s energy!!! You both were so good at going at it !!

savant 🤴🏾 @SAVVNT @RealMelina Oh trust! I still call this the best match of the Divas era. Loved everything about it! @RealMelina Oh trust! I still call this the best match of the Divas era. Loved everything about it! ❤️

Cadillac Jack @imkerrusin @RealMelina You two definitely brought the house down in my book! A lot of energy, effort and work put into all of it. I have wondered how much bigger the rivalry between you two would have been today versus then. @RealMelina You two definitely brought the house down in my book! A lot of energy, effort and work put into all of it. I have wondered how much bigger the rivalry between you two would have been today versus then.

One fan recalled how both women started as rookies and competed for the women's championship together.

and were in the 1st women’s unification title match together. @RealMelina competed together in your first match as “rookies”went on to compete for the Women’s Championship togetherand were in the 1st women’s unification title match together. @RealMelina competed together in your first match as “rookies”went on to compete for the Women’s Championship togetherand were in the 1st women’s unification title match together. https://t.co/bppol3mX5d

Another fan wished that WWE had stipulation matches back then.

Will @AXEtheMercenary @RealMelina Man I was so annoyed that they totally ignored your previous history when you guys started feuding again. Your matches were soooo good! If only you could’ve gotten stipulation matches back then. @RealMelina Man I was so annoyed that they totally ignored your previous history when you guys started feuding again. Your matches were soooo good! If only you could’ve gotten stipulation matches back then.

Michelle McCool named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent

Michelle McCool last competed in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered at the number 25 spot and lasted 13 minutes before being eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Although she has appeared sporadically, McCool has a dream opponent she would like to face if given a singles match.

Michelle appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she disclosed that she would love to face Charlotte Flair.

"But I think the comparisons [between us] were drawn really early on, from our stature, from our looks, from our athleticism, but she's 10,000 times more athletic than I could dream. That would be super fun to mix it up with her in the ring. She's got a great style, she knows how to tell a story and I think we could go toe-to-toe. It would be fun," McCool said. [H/T Fightful]

A match between Charlotte and Michelle McCool would be a dream come true for many wrestling fans and pundits. However, whether it happens remains to be seen.

Do you want to see McCool vs. Flair? Sound off in the comments section below.

