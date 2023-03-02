Will Michelle McCool wrestle in WWE again? Dream opponent disclosed

WWE legend Michelle McCool might gear up for another grand comeback. She was last seen in action at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. McCool was one of the last ten remaining contestants until she was eliminated by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

The All-American Diva left the Stamford-based promotion in April 2011 after fighting a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match against Layla. She termed her departure came due to injury-related matters and backstage issues. Nonetheless, Michelle returned to pro wrestling in 2018 and has appeared as a surprise entrant at Rumble events.

Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool is ready to take her resurrected wrestling career to the next level. While an in-ring return has not yet been confirmed, the legend shared her desire to fight the 14-time champion, Charlotte Flair.

McCool disclosed her dream opponent during an appearance on WWE's The Bump.

"I've always said if they ask, I would probably be there and they haven't asked. But I think the comparisons [between us] were drawn really early on, from our stature, from our looks, from our athleticism, but she's 10,000 times more athletic than I could dream. That would be super fun to mix it up with her in the ring. She's got a great style, she knows how to tell a story and I think we could go toe-to-toe. It would be fun." (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte Flair and Michelle McCool have wrestled in WWE once, on the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view in separate matches. The veteran credited Flair for her athleticism, but she is also considered one of the most athletic wrestlers.

Will The All-American Diva and The Nature Girl fight anytime soon? It could be a likely prospect after WrestleMania 39 rolls out.

Charlotte could lose the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, after which she may stick to fighting legends such as McCool and even Lita.

Charlotte Flair also named Michelle McCool as one of her dream WWE opponents

The feelings of dream opponents are mutual between Charlotte and Michelle.

During an episode of The Bump last month, Flair was asked about her preferred opponents after returning to WWE. She listed Mickey James, Lita, and Michelle McCool.

"There’s a whole new roster on ‘SmackDown’ that I’ve never faced... I think they’re great opportunities to have rivalries with. But in terms of people maybe no one would have ever thought about, I would say Mickie James... Michelle McCool is another person. And I’ve never had that one-on-one with Lita.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan believes Charlotte Flair to be the greatest superstar of all time. She yearns for a battle against The Nature Girl. More on that here.

