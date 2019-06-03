WWE News: Michelle McCool reveals details on backstage heat due to dating The Undertaker

Michelle McCool with The Undertaker

What's the story?

Michelle McCool was surprisingly never questioned much about her relationship with The Undertaker when they started dating and the results it caused. However, Lilian Garcia is always one who knows which questions to ask, and she bluntly asked McCool about the relationship she had with The Undertaker.

McCool revealed that not only did her relationship cause backstage heat and tension, but it resulted in her leaving WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Michelle McCool has been retired for around 8 years now. She was a crucial part of WWE's Women's and Divas division as the eras transitioned and she was dominant for quite some time.

She began dating Mark Callaway, aka, The Undertaker sometime in the late 2000s and they would marry in 2010. She left WWE having won 2 Women's Championships and 2 Divas titles. She was also well-known for her alliance with fellow-Diva Layla.

She's expected to be a Hall of Famer someday.

The heart of the matter

When talking to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, she revealed that she got so much backstage heat that she started to hate her life in WWE, causing her to part ways. She said (H/T Ringside News):

“It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much again mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend and why I was on TV and even having a writer throw the papers up one day and say ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show?!'”

“It was nonstop and I went to Vince on numerous occasions and bless his heart he was wonderful, but I just said Vince, I don’t wanna hate something that I grew up loving so much and the longer I stay the more I’m like like getting a sour taste in my mouth.”

“So making that decision to leave was as hard as it is, but more than wanting to be in WWE or be a champion I’ve always wanted to be a mom.”

She's now a mother and enjoys a quiet life retired.

What's next?

The Undertaker is set to appear on Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as he takes on Goldberg for the first time ever.