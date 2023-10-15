"This is getting OUT OF CONTROL"- Chelsea Green says fellow female WWE star is being held against her will

Chelsea Green has thrown some interesting acquisitions at her fellow colleague. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions believes that Sonya Deville is being held against her will by Trish Stratus.

Chelsea and Sonya won the tag team titles together after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of RAW. However, Deville's first championship run in the company was cut short after she suffered a torn ACL.

While many expected the duo to relinquish the title as per the norm, the creative had other plans in mind. Piper Niven returned to declare herself one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, becoming Green's new tag partner and replacing Deville.

During her time away from the squared circle, Sonya Deville was spotted with Trish Stratus at The Women's Foundation Annual Salute to Women in Sports. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the pictures on social media, highlighting that she's Sonya's favorite Canadian.

Chelsea Green was quick to respond in her typical style. The Canadian star noted that it's clear her former partner is being held against her will, and she will have a reasonable explanation for all the pictures.

"Okay this is getting OUT OF CONTROL. Clearly @SonyaDevilleWWE is being held against her will! She would NEVER EVER EVER choose another Canadian. I’m sure she has a very reasonable explanation for all of this. (Especially the pointing photo)," wrote Green.

WWE star Chelsea Green recently provided an update on Sonya Deville's injury

Sonya Deville has been on the sidelines for over two months after she suffered a torn ACL. The unfortunate injury came just a few days after she had won her first title in WWE.

Chelsea Green recently provided an update on her former partner's status, noting that she is healing well.

"I was more so worried for her (Sonya Deville when she got injured) in the sense of like, she just has worked so hard to get there. I have been through this a million times.... But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green. [H/T POST Wrestling]

While the company had hoped that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville would stabilize the tag titles with a substantial run, things did not go their way. However, the Canadian star has fared well with her new partner, Piper Niven.