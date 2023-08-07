"This is going to rub a lot of people the wrong way" - WWE Superstar Logan Paul has a 'controversial' take

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently had a controversial take on the difference between being a wrestler and a boxer.

Logan has become a megastar in WWE as he has worked alongside some of the best talents on the roster. Yesterday, The Maverick went in a bout against Ricochet at SummerSlam, where the former took a controversial win. However, both superstars put on a great match that the fans loved.

The Maverick previously made a huge name in the boxing world as well. He has faced one of the greatest boxers of this generation, Floyd Mayweather.

Recently in an interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked about what he thinks is harder to do between wrestling and boxing. He said that he believes performing for WWE is harder than boxing.

"This is going to rub a lot of people the wrong way. Wrestling's harder than Boxing. I'll tell you why. If you're a Boxer, to me it's kind of obvious that the toughness is inherent. You got to be a tough, kind of screws lose character to get hit in the face every day and want to try to kill someone in the ring with you every single day in sparring."

Paul added the reasons why he believes wrestling is harder than boxing.

"With wrestling, when I first started, I couldn't believe how 360 degrees this business was. There are so many things to account for and the analogy I use is when I'm boxing I'm worried about one person, the guy across from me. When wrestling I'm worried about 50,000 people watching me in a stadium and it is my job, I'm getting paid to make sure they are having a good time. To make sure I'm giving it my all. Not messing up any of the moves and between the nuances of putting on a good performance... I find the mental part of WWE way more taxing than boxing." [From 03:53 to 05:39]

WWE Superstar Logan Paul said that he admires Dominik Mysterio

In the same interview, Logan Paul said that he likes Dominik Mysterio as a heel and believes that the fans have actually loved his feud with his dad, Rey Mysterio.

"Well, there's a person who's actually active right now. Who I admire. His heel tendencies and he goes by the name of Dominik Mysterio. He's Rey Mysterio's son and he got a feud with his dad and it worked. The audience ate it up like they hate this guy now. I think it actually might be real hatred."

Logan Paul wants to become one of the best heels in WWE. Only time will tell if that will happen or not.

