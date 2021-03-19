"This gonna cost me so much grief at home" - Former WWE Champion says he did not want to have a romantic angle with Stephanie McMahon

Rob Van Dam has revealed that he was not on board with the idea of having a romantic storyline with Stephanie McMahon. WWE reportedly had plans for Van Dam to be romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon when he joined WWE. However, the former WWE Champion felt that would cause trouble for him at home.

The ECW legend made a big name for himself even before he joined WWE. However, RVD reached new heights of success in WWE, winning the WWE Championship as well as the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in the company.

Speaking on the Dropkick podcast, RVD spoke about the nixed angle WWE had planned for him with Stephanie McMahon. He revealed that while he wasn't initially interested in the angle, Stephanie made him feel comfortable.

"Something that comes to mind is when I first got there they wanted me to do a bit of a romance angle with Stephanie and myself. And my evil ex was like the most insecure b—h on the planet and I was like thinking, 'oh my God, this gonna cost me so much grief at home."

So many memories with @steveaustinBSR! One of my all-time favs would have to be when The Alliance and I “serenaded” him with “Wind Beneath Our Ring”! It was one of the few times I actually got him! Happy #316Day! pic.twitter.com/DBkM368HL2 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 16, 2021

"You know, just think of this like you're an actor" - Stephanie McMahon to Rob Van Dam

Stephanie McMahon put Van Dam at ease by telling him that he should just think of it as if he was an actor.

"We had a talk, me and Stephanie, and she said, 'you know, just think of this like you’re an actor'. I was like, 'that's cool, except you call me Joe Blow because I've been Rob Van Dam for the last ten years.'"

Rob Van Dam joined WWE soon after ECW was purchased by the company. It can be argued that out of all the ECW imports to WWE, RVD got the most prominent push, having programs with top names in the company.

RVD left WWE in 2007 and returned to the company in 2013. His last appearance for WWE was on the RAW Reunion show in 2019. Apart from ECW and WWE, Rob Van Dam is also a former TNA World Champion.