"This is not gonna last" - Former Champion seemingly regrets leaving WWE for a rival company

After carving out an iconic career for himself in WWE, The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase has looked back on his move from the Stamford-based promotion to WCW.

In the late 1990s, both companies were at a ratings war with one another, with RAW and Nitro going head to head every Monday. The immense wealth of both shows meant multiple performers were switching companies on a regular basis.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, the Hall of Famer said that he was not impressed with WCW when he arrived in 1996.

"Hindsight being 20/20, when I look back at that now, when I got there I wasn't impressed," he confessed. "I wasn't impressed with the way they were booking, there were like too many chiefs and not enough Indians in my opinion. Not too long after I got there I said, 'This is not gonna last.' I said, 'This organization will never be able to beat Vince McMahon,' and that was proven to be true." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Monday Night Wars would eventually come to an end in 2001, with many performers, including Dibiase, eventually making their way back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Will the WWE Hall of Famer ever wrestle again?

With the exception of competing in a special battle royal on RAW in 2007, the 69-year-old has been officially retired from the ring since 1993.

However, whilst speaking on his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast, Dibiase was asked if he would ever consider coming out of retirement for one last match.

"No, no. In the words of The Million Dollar Man, 'everybody's got a price,' but (…) I'll be 70 years old in January. People have told me, 'Ted, you don't look 70,' and I feel pretty good, but I don't know if I feel good enough to get back in that ring and have a match." [0:09 to 0:39]

Last year fans saw multiple WWE Legends return to the ring after years away, with stars like Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat all rolling back the years.

