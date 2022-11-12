"This is gonna be a mess" - WWE Universe thinks Ronda Rousey's upcoming title defense will be a major botch fest

The WWE Universe felt uneasy about the upcoming match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi Blackheart for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the company after three years of absence and maternal leave. After returning, she conquered the blue brand's women's division in a matter of months when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

Unfortunately, the depth of the division is in a lacklustre state, which is why Rousey doesn't frequently appears on weekly programming and the same superstars face each other in different stipulations. Last night, Shotzi Blackheart became the new number-one contender for Rousey's title.

Fans are extremely doubtful of the upcoming match as they have seen glimpses of botches that took place involving Blackheart at the Money in the Bank premium live event. WWE Universe believes the upcoming match will be a huge botch fest at the premium live event. Here are some reactions:

Interestingly, the two faced each other on an episode of SmackDown in June, which the Baddest Woman on the Planet won.

Ronda Rousey sent a message to Shotzi before their clash at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

After winning her second SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey turned her back on the fans. A few weeks later, Shayna Bazsler reunited with her best friend and formed an alliance.

The duo took out Natalya on a recent episode of SmackDown and began dominating the women's division on the blue brand. Last night, Shotzi became the new number-one contender for Rousey's title for the upcoming premium live event.

During a backstage segment, Shotzi met Shayna Baszler, who gave her a warning ahead of her match. During this interaction, Baszler put Shotzi in a rare naked choke as the champion mocked the challenger.

It will be interesting to see if Shotzi can shock the world and become the fourth woman to beat the Baddest Woman on the Planet in WWE. This will be Rousey's second title defense in her second reign as the blue brand's Women's Champion.

