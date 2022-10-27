Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' next title defense.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul on Saturday, November 5, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While many are excited about the event, the probability behind the very one-sided match-up is turning some fans away from the showdown.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, the former WWE writer explained why he will not be tuning in to watch Reigns face off against the YouTuber turned pro-wrestler.

"I’m not going to watch the match. Even though I like [Logan], he’s done well. But this is not good booking, this is just promotional booking to get YouTube fans to watch pro wrestling," said Prinze. [H/T: EWrestling News]

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant champions of all time, with the Universal title having been wrapped around his waist for an astounding 785 days and counting.

WWE Hall of Famer on Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Although the 27-year-old-star has only wrestled two matches in WWE, his outings at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam this year have impressed even the most cynical of fans.

Speaking to Logan Paul on his ImPaulsive podcast, WWE Legend Shawn Michaels gave his honest thoughts on the upcoming match involving Roman Reigns.

"This is number three right for you? Like in my third one, am I going to beat one of the best of all time? Well, I mean, you know, cut me some slack," said Michaels. "I mean it took me 10 years and you know, I'm one of the greatest of all time. And not that you can't get there but at number three, I think you're going to do fantastic." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Like Paul vs. Reigns, Crown Jewel 2022 will play host to many other top-tier matches, including Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley II, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, and Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a steel cage match.

