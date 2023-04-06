"This is not good television" - Former WWE writer blasts controversial Seth Rollins segment on RAW after WrestleMania 39 [Exclusive]

The WWE Universe was surprised when Seth Rollins' segment on RAW after WrestleMania got canceled, and Vince Russo believes the creative team made a huge mistake.

The Architect is arguably the most consistent performer on the red brand currently and has delivered memorable performances in all his big matches over the last two years. He defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, and fans were excited to hear what was next for the former World Champion.

However, Seth Rollins only briefly appeared on WWE RAW, where his segment kickstarted with a backstage interview, Rollins then made his entrance to a defeating pop, and the crowd sang to his tune in unison for several minutes. However, Rollins never cut a promo and simply left the ring after a few minutes of loud singing from fans.

Vince Russo discussed the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said that the segment did not make for good television. He argued that the crowd singing along to Rollins' theme music is great for WWE House Shows, but TV demands a little more.

"I am just going to say this again, man. This is not good television. This is a good house show stuff, bro. If you want to go to a house show and sing along to Seth Rollins' theme... It's just not good TV, it's just not. It's a House Show act, man." (59:58 - 1:00:20)

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins got the news of his promo being canceled from a member of WWE staff?

There is speculation that Seth Rollins was reportedly preparing to cut a promo on RAW this week, but something changed at the last minute. The show cut to a break as soon as The Architect made his entrance. A fan video shows a member of WWE staff passing some information to Seth Rollins, who was inside the ring.

Viewers believe that Rollins looked disappointed after the conversation and left the ring without saying a word. The bizarre interaction caught a lot of attention on social media, especially with the latest backstage updates claiming that Vince McMahon returned to the creative and made several changes to the show.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' segment on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes