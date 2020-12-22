Jaxson Ryker recently returned to WWE television earlier this month as Elias' heavy. Elias said since then in promos that Ryker was someone who believed in what he was working towards. On last night's episode of RAW, Elias' song was interrupted by Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. This led to Jaxson Ryker facing Gran Metalik in a singles match.

Jaxson Ryker made short work of Metalik and looked like a powerhouse during the match. Ryker put away Metalik with a sitout chokebomb and pinned him for the win.

Thank you Mick for this https://t.co/m89ZdLNFZD — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) December 22, 2020

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that Ryker was someone who could be a big star in the future. Russo, who's worked with Ryker in TNA in the past, spoke of his positive experience working with the former leader of the Forgotten Sons:

"I love him. I loved working with this guy. What a pro. Bro this guy, I know there was that stuff where he made those comments on Twitter and they were in the dog house, but bro, this guy should be a bona fide Superstar. I'm telling you man," said Russo.

Vince Russo's co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone added that he felt like Jaxson Ryker looked like a million bucks and someone who could be a star. Russo agreed and said that the way Ryker carried himself also added to that:

"And that's the thing too Chris, that's the way he carries himself. Bro again, the military guys they know how to act. I love this guy man," said Russo.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments on Jaxson Ryker around 37:40 in the video below:

A quick look at Jaxson Ryker and the Forgotten Sons in NXT

Jaxson Ryker made his WWE debut on NXT alongside Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler as the leader of The Forgotten Sons. The Forgotten Sons found some success in NXT but never held gold. They were called up to the main roster in April 2020, making their debut on SmackDown.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

The Forgotten Sons were taken off WWE television following a controversial Tweet by Jaxson Ryker during the George Floyd protests in June.

