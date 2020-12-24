Drew McIntyre has said that a current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer told him he could make it as a wrestler at 16. McIntyre was talking about Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who overlooked a training session that McIntyre was in as well.

Drew McIntyre began training to be a wrestler way back in 2001 and debuted two years later. Jake "The Snake" Roberts was, for a brief period of time, in Great Britain, wrestling in various promotions, while also establishing his own promotion called Real Stars of Wrestling.

While speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the latest Broken Skull Sessions, Drew McIntyre spoke about his experience of meeting Roberts.

"There was one, in particular, Jake Roberts was there. We had this particular training session when I was 16. There was about 30 of us there, and he walked around and kinda pointed at me at one point and said, 'this guy might make it.' That was this crazy impression that left on me, just he walked around and pointed at me and said, 'this guy might make it,' and carried on walking. But I stood there, like, 'oh my god, Jake The Snake Roberts said...', in my head, I was gonna make it. So that motivated me to keep pushing forward because no one from Scotland had ever been signed by WWE, like, directly from Scotland. And everyone told me I was crazy, like, 'good for you, Drew. Do it as a hobby but start focusing on the future. Think of having a career.' My deal with my mum and dad is 'you gotta stick in school, get that education.' I agreed, I stayed right through university and got a degree in criminology. But I was making it happen one way or another, I had tunnel vision. I was gonna be the first guy, no one's gonna tell me otherwise," said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre said that he wrestled the likes of Marty Jannetty and Honky Tonk Man at the start of his pro wrestling career.

Drew McIntyre has had a far better run in his second run with WWE, winning the NXT Championship on the black and gold brand, while winning the WWE Championship twice in 2020.

