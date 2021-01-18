"This guy is money" — DDP reveals how he got Goldberg into wrestling after meeting in a nightclub

Goldberg might not have been a wrestler had it not been for a chance meeting in a nightclub with DDP. Later, after he was signed by WCW, the run he went on to have there has gone down in legend as one of the most successful wrestling runs of all time.

During the recently released documentary on the WWE Network, WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak, DDP opened up on meeting Goldberg for the first time and revealed to the world the unconventional manner in which he was first signed by WCW.

Goldberg is one of the more controversial figures in the world of wrestling. On the one hand, he has had an extremely successful career. During his run with WCW, he had a winning streak that seemed indomitable until Asuka broke it. Goldberg, however, has continued to find success and is even challenging for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

During the documentary, DDP opened up on his first meeting with Goldberg.

"The first time I met Bill Goldberg was actually in the Gold Club, a gentlemen’s club. And I was actually with Eric Bischoff at the time. I’m talking to this cat and back then Bill had a full head of hair and I’m like ‘man, this guy is money. Eric, meet this guy!’ They get talking and I’m like ‘Dude, you need to do this.’"

Thankfully for Goldberg, it worked out and he signed with WCW when the company was on an upward trajectory. However, even then, he was not shy in demanding what he wanted.

"So, I made the decision. I picked up the phone and called Eric Bischoff. I’ll never forget what I told him. ‘I’ve decided to wrestle and I’m not going to be one of those $500 throw-around-the-ring pieces of s***. I’m going to make a difference.'"

"He wasn't pandering to anybody. He was on his way to kick your a**."



Goldberg will face Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship

Goldberg has the chance of a lifetime at the moment as he is heading into the Royal Rumble with yet another title opportunity. The current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is a fan-favorite star. The Scottish Warrior has a huge challenge in front of him in the form of Goldberg.

Going into the match, Goldberg does not really have a lot of fan support. A large part of the WWE Universe is talking about him getting too many title shots. Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, where he opened up on why Goldberg might be getting a lot of hate from the fans. He also compared Goldberg to Sting, whose return in AEW has been met by universal acclaim.

"I think it goes back to the beginning of Goldberg's career. Bill Goldberg became a megastar almost overnight. And, as a result of that, Bill Goldberg was thrust into the limelight in main event matches with top-level talent, without really having the experience that would enable him to have longer, more dramatic types of matches that you would see out of a Sting, or a Chris Jericho, or you name it, any of the other top stars."

Readers can see the full video below.

Be that as it may, the last time that Goldberg got a shot at a championship in WWE, he was able to win it, defeating The Fiend.

While he ended up losing it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, it has to be acknowledged that Goldberg is a threat to anyone he faces in the ring. Will Drew McIntyre be able to put a stop to the Hall of Famer? That question can only be answered at the Royal Rumble.