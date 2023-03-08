"This happens literally every day" - Top Dolla on being compared to famous WWE tag team

WWE Superstar Top Dolla is sick of being compared to the legendary duo of Cryme Tyme, and says that it is a comparison that happens all the time.

Dolla is part of the group Hit Row, which consists of himself, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. All members were released back in 2021 but were brought back in 2022 under the new regime of Triple H. The fourth member was Swerve Strickland, who signed with AEW after his 2021 release from WWE. Suffice to say, the group formed their own identity on the main roster.

However, portions of the WWE Universe can't help but compare Hit Row to tag teams of the past, specifically Cryme Time due to the Hip-Hop vibe and esthetic of its members. This has also happened with fellow current WWE tag team the Street Profits.

Dolla responded to a thread on Twitter once again making this comparison, stating that it happens on a daily basis.

"This happens literally every day."

Top Dolla and the rest of Hit Row recently reunited with Swerve for a new rap song

Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis may be without Swerve Strickland in WWE, but that doesn't mean the group isn't in touch. Dolla and B-Fab recently reunited with the AEW star as featured artists on a new rap song by Monteasy. The track is called "Price Went Up" and sees each wrestler get some killer verses in.

Since returning to the WWE roster, Hit Row has mainly been featured in the tag team division. Top Dolla and Adonis recently collided with the Banger Bros (Drew McIntyre & Sheamus), a matchup that they lost. That didn't stop the former NFL player from cutting a rap on the Celtic Warrior and making jokes about how hard he hits.

Whether you think Hit Row is like Cryme Time or not, one thing is for certain: the group looks to continue making an impact on the WWE roster.

