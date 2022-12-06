"This is heartbreaking" - WWE Universe reacts to top star being pulled from SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from this week's WWE SmackDown.

He was scheduled to team up with Sheamus to face the winners of The Usos vs. Elias and Matt Riddle tonight on RAW for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

McIntyre announced that he had to pull out of the match because he is medically disqualified. As of now, there has not been a replacement tag partner announced to team up with The Celtic Warrior.

"Unfortunately, I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon," tweeted McIntyre.

Sheamus responded to McIntyre and noted that they needed him alongside The Brawling Brutes.

WWE Universe reacts to Drew McIntyre being pulled from the match

Drew McIntyre has become a fan favorite in WWE. He carried the company during the pandemic era and is a two-time WWE Champion. Amazingly, Drew has yet to hold the title in front of fans.

He came close to becoming the champion at Clash at the Castle earlier in the year, but Roman Reigns was able to retain it after Solo Sikoa interfered in his main roster debut.

One wrestling fan took to Twitter to suggest that RAW and SmackDown should air every other week to prevent injuries.

"And another one down, idk is it just me or should smack down and raw be like every other week? That way they get more rest and also more time to tell better stories especially on Monday night raw."

Another fan pointed out that McIntyre has been a workhorse for the company and has consistently delivered in the ring.

"You've been a workhorse constantly putting out bangers for us fans and we appreciate it. Wishing a speedy recovery!"

Another Twitter user noted that this is heartbreaking because they wanted to see the title match this Friday on SmackDown.

"This is heartbreaking! Wanted that title match :("

