Roman Reigns has a huge family both inside and outside of the wrestling business. Back in the late 1990s, his cousin Jeremiah Fatu appeared on an episode of WWE RAW, which led to Santa being given a Stunner by Steve Austin.

The picture from 1997 has recently been doing the rounds on Twitter and has seen several fans comment on how Jeremiah looks like a young AJ Lee.

The son of Rikishi, who is older than Solo Sikoa and younger than Jimmy and Jey, made the decision not to join the business despite making this early appearance.

AJ Lee didn't join WWE until many years later, and back in December 1997 she would have been just 10 years old.

There are also many comments claiming that it could have been Nia Jax or even a female from the Fatu family who is yet to appear in WWE, but it appears that Jeremiah just had a feminine look when he was younger and has since grown to look more like his famous siblings.

Many sites have attributed this photo to the wrong cousin of Roman Reigns

As noted from the tweets above, there were many shares of this image that have claimed that it is Jey or even his twin brother Jimmy. It is definitely not either of the twin brothers since there are pictures of the former Tag Team Champions online when they were much younger, and this one is clearly Jeremiah.

As noted, Jeremiah made the decision not to join the pro wrestling business, despite the fact that his younger brother Solo Sikoa has now joined the ranks in The Bloodline as well.

