"This hits me in a different way" - Rikishi sends a message to The Usos

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message to The Usos.

The Usos were one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. The twins are currently enjoying their respective singles runs on the main roster after breaking up at SummerSlam 2023. At the Biggest Party of Summer, Jimmy betrayed his brother Jey, preventing him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi showcased the custom tag team championships of The Usos and described how proud he was of both of his sons.

"I received my sons belts today . Man this hits me in a different way . To have their own @wwe tagteam belts to recognize their hard work and dedication to the sports entertainment wrestling world of #622 days is beyond me . I’m just happy and proud of BOTH my sons," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram story:

The issues between The Usos are far from over

The issues between The Usos seem far from over, as suggested by Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member still has his sights set on his brother, Jimmy.

Speaking in an interview on WWE's The Bump, Jey claimed that he would 'whoop' Jimmy's "a**."

"Even like traveling alone, it is hard because I feel somewhat empty. Even like you said, I'm at the highest point, and I do want my brother to be there. Like I wish we was all good. Like, I want him to be on the other side hitting it [his chant] with me. But man, things happen, families fight, Uce. We are going to love each other at the end, though. Jimmy going to get this work. You've got an a** whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me," Jey said.

Following Jey's exit from The Bloodline, he jumped ship to Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy made his way back into the faction.

Would you like to see Jey vs. Jimmy in 2024? Sound off in the comment section below.