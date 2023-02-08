“This should have been an immediate DQ” - Released WWE Superstar comments on Chelsea Green's RAW match

Chelsea Green's match last night on WWE RAW probably didn't go how she envisioned it to.

Last night on Monday Night RAW, Green took on "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka and lost the matchup via submission.

Green had the match in hand early until other participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber appeared around ringside and distracted her. This led to Asuka's comeback and eventual victory.

Chelsea Green's husband, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, took to social media today to voice his displeasure regarding the treatment Green received in her match against Asuka last night:

"How were these women allowed at ringside? This should have been an immediate DQ!!!" - Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

There have been multiple rumors in recent months that the former Zack Ryder might be on his way back to WWE at some point in 2023. However, that hasn't been confirmed.

Chelsea Green still wants to speak to Adam Pearce's manager

Chelsea Green did not get what she wanted last night on Monday Night RAW. After signing the Maximum Male Models faction to RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce was confronted by an angry Green who didn't get her swiss chocolate but Belgium chocolate instead.

This led to Green complaining about not being in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She then demanded an opportunity, or else she'd go above Pearce's head to speak to his boss.

Pearce got Green a match later that night against Asuka, and we all know how that turned out.

Needless to say, nothing Green did on WWE RAW last night convinced Adam Peace to add her to the Elimination Chamber match in Montreal on February 18th.

