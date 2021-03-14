"This was improvisation by Vince" - WWE referee was sent a message mid-match after fans started chanting 'boring'

There have been various instances in WWE where changes were made on the fly during a match. Vince McMahon is known for sending orders from Gorilla Position, and he sent an important message during Kurt Angle's debut match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1999.

Kurt Angle spoke about his first WWE match during the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com. The Olympic gold medalist was really nervous heading into the bout against Shawn Stasiak.

Angle was familiar with Stasiak's work as the duo trained together and faced each other in a few dark matches. Kurt Angle mentioned that he was terrified and just focused on getting all the spots right in his debut outing inside a WWE ring.

"I was nervous as hell. I've never done it before, this is my first time, my debut, and you know, I was wrestling Shawn (Stasiak), and I was familiar with Shawn because I had been training with Shawn. We had a few matches, dark matches, and stuff that we had done before, but this was very scary because this was my debut, and I was more concerned about getting everything right."

Fans, however, turned on the match and kicked off the 'boring' chants, which compelled Vince McMahon to send a message via the WWE referee.

The WWE boss wanted Kurt Angle to beat up Stasiak, grab a microphone, exit the ring, and address the chants. McMahon's plan was for Kurt Angle to tell the live WWE audience that chanting 'boring' at an Olympic gold medalist wasn't acceptable.

"The crazy thing is, during the match, in the middle of it, the fans were chanting boring, and the referee comes to me and says, Shawn has me in a chokehold, and he says, 'listen, Vince wants you to beat up Shawn, go outside the ring, grab the microphone and say, 'you do not chant boring to an Olympic gold medalist. I came here for you'."

We got the reaction we wanted: Kurt Angle on what happened after he executed Vince McMahon's order on his WWE debut

Kurt Angle was certainly not prepared for the improvisation as it was his first match, but he also had no option but to execute Vince McMahon's orders.

Kurt Angle did exactly what was asked of him, and the results were louder 'boring' chants from the fans in attendance. Vince McMahon got the reaction he wanted, and Kurt Angle was a relieved man.

"And I was like, 'Holy Sh***'. I never did this before, you know, nobody warned me ahead of time. This was improvisation by Vince, and I paused for a second, and the ref said, 'listen, you've got to do it.' I said, 'what does he want me to do again?' He had to repeat it again, and I went out, and I did. The fans reacted, and they chanted 'boring' even louder. So, we got the reaction we wanted."

When asked about the match's overall quality, Kurt Angle said that while the contest against Stasiak wasn't great, it was still decent enough considering the time it was given.

"I mean, about the match. The match was good. It wasn't great. It was about six or seven minutes. So, it wasn't a lot of time, you know, we didn't have a lot of time on the card. I thought the match was very smooth, and it was decent."

Kurt Angle was born for the wrestling business, and it's not surprising that he overcame a significant challenge with flying colors in his very first professional wrestling match in WWE.

