"This would be an insane match" - Twitter claims that top superstar will take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has the chance to make history by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans on Twitter have already pitched a potential feud between him and Gunther for the title at some point later this year. Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match by eliminating the Intercontinental Champion, who had entered at #1.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of WWE fans have already expressed their interest in a feud between the two men. While numerous Twitter users also suggested that The American Nightmare could defend the WWE Title against The Ring General in the summer.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Mateo Kokic @MateoKokic1 @ProWFinesse Oh it will be and I will say that Gunther is the guy to take the WWE title away from Cody once we reach Summerslam or maybe Survivor Series. That's my prediction. @ProWFinesse Oh it will be and I will say that Gunther is the guy to take the WWE title away from Cody once we reach Summerslam or maybe Survivor Series. That's my prediction.

Joseph @Joe_White_10 @MateoKokic1 @ProWFinesse Maybe even before that, have Gunther take the universal title off Cody and Cody keeps the WWE title that way they’re now spilt @MateoKokic1 @ProWFinesse Maybe even before that, have Gunther take the universal title off Cody and Cody keeps the WWE title that way they’re now spilt

Phumlani @fadda_yumata 🏾 @ProWFinesse The way Cody would sell for Gunther @ProWFinesse The way Cody would sell for Gunther✋🏾💥

Kameron Brown @Kamillion2k @ProWFinesse @MrMarco_Pv Maybe summerslam but the first Cody feud after mania should be AJ @ProWFinesse @MrMarco_Pv Maybe summerslam but the first Cody feud after mania should be AJ

YNRD @YNRD_248 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st… Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This feud would be insane. This feud would be insane. https://t.co/qbSGY4Dpng Gunther is gonna go full Brock Lesnar 2014 on Cody when they finally meet for the title. I can’t wait Gunther is gonna go full Brock Lesnar 2014 on Cody when they finally meet for the title. I can’t wait 🔥💯 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and has dominated the blue brand. He has successfully defended the title against top stars, including Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

His Imperium stablemates, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, have the opportunity to become the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships that are currently held by The Usos.

Grayson Waller recently challenged Cody Rhodes to a match on WWE's The Bump.

Waller, who will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day, put The American Nightmare on notice to his face. Waller said:

"When I saw the graphic of us on The Bump today, Cody, I felt like Apollo Crews because I had a vision and that vision is next time there's a graphic of me and you, it's not going to be us getting interviewed, it's going to be us fighting. Because, with all due respect, you're the man right now. You are the man. And, I don't wanna interview you, I wanna fight you, I wanna see where I'm at. You're the guy and I've said that many times,"

Cody Rhodes will collide with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief is on the back of a successful title defense against Kevin Owens.

