"This would be an insane match" - Twitter claims that top superstar will take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 03, 2023 21:39 IST
Will Cody Rhodes win the WWE Championship in 2023?

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has the chance to make history by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans on Twitter have already pitched a potential feud between him and Gunther for the title at some point later this year. Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match by eliminating the Intercontinental Champion, who had entered at #1.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of WWE fans have already expressed their interest in a feud between the two men. While numerous Twitter users also suggested that The American Nightmare could defend the WWE Title against The Ring General in the summer.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

@ProWFinesse Oh it will be and I will say that Gunther is the guy to take the WWE title away from Cody once we reach Summerslam or maybe Survivor Series. That's my prediction.
@MateoKokic1 @ProWFinesse Maybe even before that, have Gunther take the universal title off Cody and Cody keeps the WWE title that way they’re now spilt
@ProWFinesse He's the one to evatually take the WWE Championship from Cody
@ProWFinesse The way Cody would sell for Gunther✋🏾💥
@ProWFinesse @MrMarco_Pv Maybe summerslam but the first Cody feud after mania should be AJ
This would be an insane match, the rumble was nice seeing these two face each other twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
I think it writes itself, Gunther being the one to eventually dethrone Cody. #WWE #WrestleMania twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
Would love to see a rivalry here! But I think Gunther should have the title after Cody gets a lengthy run twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
SummerSlam main event. twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
Gunther is gonna go full Brock Lesnar 2014 on Cody when they finally meet for the title. I can’t wait 🔥💯 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
I wouldn't be surprised if we see something like this later this year twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
WrestleMania 40 in front of a Philly crowd 🤯 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and has dominated the blue brand. He has successfully defended the title against top stars, including Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

His Imperium stablemates, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, have the opportunity to become the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships that are currently held by The Usos.

Grayson Waller recently challenged Cody Rhodes to a match

Grayson Waller recently challenged Cody Rhodes to a match on WWE's The Bump.

Waller, who will challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day, put The American Nightmare on notice to his face. Waller said:

"When I saw the graphic of us on The Bump today, Cody, I felt like Apollo Crews because I had a vision and that vision is next time there's a graphic of me and you, it's not going to be us getting interviewed, it's going to be us fighting. Because, with all due respect, you're the man right now. You are the man. And, I don't wanna interview you, I wanna fight you, I wanna see where I'm at. You're the guy and I've said that many times,"

Cody Rhodes will collide with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief is on the back of a successful title defense against Kevin Owens.

