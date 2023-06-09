"THIS IS FAKE! " - Chelsea Green sends a message to an injured Liv Morgan

Chelsea Green sent a message to Liv Morgan on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, Green claimed that she doesn't support the currently injured WWE Superstar.

Morgan won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez earlier this year. During a match against Damage CTRL on SmackDown, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, forcing her out of in-ring action.

Taking to Twitter, Green reacted to a fan's tweet, which suggested that even she supported Morgan on her birthday. However, the 32-year-old denied the same and wasn't on the same page as the fan:

"I ABSOLUTELY DO NOT SUPPORT @YaOnlyLivvOnce!!! THIS IS FAKE! Reported this already!!!" wrote Green

Liv Morgan recently discussed the severity of her injury

Liv Morgan recently stated that she has a torn shoulder while appearing on UpUpDownDown.

She was recently a guest on the show alongside several other WWE stars. During the appearance, the former SmackDown Women's Champion hilariously claimed that she would end up becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion even with one shoulder. Morgan said:

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion."

Morgan was in her first reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion. However, her and Raquel Rodriguez's reign was cut short due to an untimely injury. Upon her return to TV, it would be interesting to see WWE's plans for the 29-year-old.

