"This kid, wow" – WWE legend DDP praises real-life Bloodline member

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was one of wrestling's biggest names when WCW and WWE battled against each other in the 1990s and early 2000s. In a recent video, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Zilla Fatu's chances of becoming one of the industry's next top stars.

Fatu is the son of the late Umaga. The 25-year-old made his wrestling debut in 2023 and trains under two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Many of his Bloodline relatives work for WWE, including Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

DDP spoke to Eric Bischoff and Lex Luger on a special edition of the 83 Weeks podcast. Reflecting on a recent conversation with Booker T, he revealed how the latest up-and-coming Bloodline relative has impressed him.

"He [Booker T] showed me one of The Bloodline coming up, Zilla," DDP said. "This kid, wow. He did a promo across the table, like a Godfather type of thing, and they're shooting it with iPhones, and the way they shot it [was impressive]." [2:03:16 – 2:03:38]

Fatu has wrestled for several promotions over the last year. He has shared the ring with talents including Donovan Dijak, Moose, Mr. Anderson, Mustafa Ali, and Real1 (fka Enzo Amore).

DDP reveals what Booker T said about Zilla Fatu

Several future stars trained at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) school earlier in their careers, including Roxanne Perez. In 2024, ROW became an official partner of the WWE ID program.

According to Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T knows Zilla Fatu will not be part of the ROW roster for long:

"This kid is so over, and Book's like, 'He won't be with me much longer. It's just a matter of time.' He is getting so seasoned. What a great place to have that. And what he [Booker T] does is he helps young men so much, the give back thing for him. He talks about it and then he does it. Ultimate respect for that cat." [2:03:48 – 2:04:19]

In the same video, DDP disclosed a little-known rule that Triple H once told him about WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

