WWE fans were left astonished when they learned that Becky Lynch and IYO SKY were absent from the PWI Women's top 10 list.

Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion and has been a part of some of the best matches of this year in WWE. From her steel cage bout against Trish Stratus to the Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton, The Man has shown why she is one of the best in the business.

Meanwhile, IYO SKY has risen among the ranks and proven herself in the company as she first won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase and then successfully cashed it in on Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Wrestle Ops recently took to Twitter to post the top 10 rankings from the PWI Women's 250. Fans were quick to notice the list and were left flabbergasted that Lynch and SKY weren't on it.

Most of them wondered why Becky Lynch and IYO SKY did not make the top 10. One Twitter user seemingly took a shot at Rhea Ripley for receiving the first spot, comparing her to the famous band Nickelback.

Screenshot of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

Vince Russo did not like that WWE showcased so many women, including Becky Lynch, during this week's episode of RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that there were 16 women showcased throughout the show, but only a few were booked for the night.

"Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, all of a sudden, Shayna Baszler is a Karate Kid. Now, at the end of this segment, the women's count is up to 14. We got Stark, we got Rodriguez, we got Nia Jax, we got the Submission Magician. Oh, bro, here’s another one. Did you miss Zoey Stark’s new name? The Pitbull. Bro, like really? Now, the count is up to 14. Now we go in the back, Becky is there with Pearce, Xia Li, who is 15, and Jade Cargill, who is 16."

The Man is now set to face off against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. Let's see what WWE has in store for her.

What do you think about Becky Lynch and IYO SKY failing to make the Top 10 in the PWI list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

