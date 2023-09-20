"This man crazy" - WWE fans left stunned after recent shocking revelation regarding Vince McMahon's future plans

WWE recently merged with UFC under Endeavor to form a new company called TKO. This resulted in Vince McMahon becoming the executive chairman of the company.

With the merger being the hot topic of discussion as of late, Kurt Angle revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience that Mr. McMahon intends to live till 120 and never wants to let go of WWE.

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead handsWhen I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands."

This has left many fans shocked, while others have criticized McMahon by calling him selfish and 'money hungry.'

Check out a few reactions below:

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE last year before coming back

After a couple of Wall Street Journal reports alleging that Vince had paid hush money to WWE employees, the board launched an investigation into the matter. Not long after, Vince McMahon announced that he was leaving WWE via Twitter.

However, earlier this year, Mr. McMahon reassumed the role of the executive chairman of WWE. Since then, WWE has undergone major changes. After signing a deal with Endeavour, WWE was merged with UFC, forming TKO. It has since been reported that McMahon would even have some power in UFC's managerial decisions.

