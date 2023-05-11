"This man is a lunatic" - Sami Zayn wants to face 40-year-old non-WWE Superstar before ending his career

Throughout his illustrious career, Sami Zayn has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry, in and out of WWE.

Taking to Twitter, the current WWE Tag Team Champion has expressed his interest in facing a non-WWE star in the form of Kota Ibushi. Zayn has previously shared the ring with Ibushi before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ibushi, who recently finished up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, is yet to sign a deal with a new company. Reacting to an old clip featuring the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Zayn expressed his interest in a potential rematch between the two.

"This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done."

Check out Zayn's tweet:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! Kota Ibushi shooting himself with Fireworks in the middle of east London! https://t.co/0EMSeAvInb This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s… This man is a lunatic and a gift to pro wrestling, and I need to wrestle him once more before my career is done. twitter.com/puroresuflow/s…

Dutch Mantell believes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should've been on SmackDown alongside The Bloodline

Dutch Mantell believes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should've been drafted to SmackDown alongside the rest of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran claimed that the reigning tag team champions would've been a better fit on the blue brand for storyline continuity.

"Well, I think Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should have stayed at SmackDown," Mantell stated. "They should keep their angle intact on SmackDown because it's the same company, they can take it back and forth anyway, so keep their main competitors – to me, this is to me – I would keep them on the same show."

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



El Generico defeated Kota Ibushi at DDT's Max Bump in Korakuen Hall! This was the first of an incredible trilogy of single matches the pair had in 2012.



#DDTPro @SamiZayn @ibushi_kota 11 years ago today:El Generico defeated Kota Ibushi at DDT's Max Bump in Korakuen Hall! This was the first of an incredible trilogy of single matches the pair had in 2012. 11 years ago today:El Generico defeated Kota Ibushi at DDT's Max Bump in Korakuen Hall! This was the first of an incredible trilogy of single matches the pair had in 2012.#DDTPro @SamiZayn @ibushi_kota https://t.co/kzdhoXPJfT

At Backlash, Zayn and Owens teamed up with Riddle to face The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match but were unsuccessful. On RAW, the tag champs defeated Imperium, which could mark the beginning of their next feud in WWE.

Who should Zayn and Owens defend their titles against next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes