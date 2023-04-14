The WWE Universe recently reacted to Bloodline member Roman Reigns' impending completion of 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief defended his title against Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event. Although Reigns won the match, it was his cousin Solo Sikoa who made the save at the end, thus helping The Tribal Chief pick up the victory.

Wrestling fans went berserk as they realized that Reigns would be completing 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the same night as the upcoming Night of Champions. The premium live event is slated to be held on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While the majority of the fans congratulated Roman in advance for his contribution to the industry, others suggested he face either Shinsuke Nakamura or Jey Uso on the Night of Champions.

Here are some interesting fan reactions:

Roberto @Rubencio85 @reigns_era On the 1000 day of his reign, what if he defends the championship with the man that started all? @reigns_era On the 1000 day of his reign, what if he defends the championship with the man that started all? https://t.co/T9lqpxEQCu

☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ @JC_CHILL_

Why wait till summerslam to do it? But then again they might do it there @reigns_era He's gotta lose it there nowWhy wait till summerslam to do it? But then again they might do it there @reigns_era He's gotta lose it there nowWhy wait till summerslam to do it? But then again they might do it there

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒔︎  @Chawlz @reigns_era The name change makes a lot more sense when you consider this. @reigns_era The name change makes a lot more sense when you consider this.

Riko @rikoNFL @reigns_era That looks to me like it's going to be the day that Roman loses one of his titles. @reigns_era That looks to me like it's going to be the day that Roman loses one of his titles.

Disco Inferno gives his opinion on Randy Orton defeating Roman Reigns

WWE veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his honest opinion on Randy Orton dethroning Roman Reigns.

While speaking on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno said that Cody Rhodes was never his choice as the one to depose The Tribal Chief.

The veteran added, however, that The Viper might make a return to the company very soon, and could be the one to defeat Roman Reigns.

"I'll be honest. I don't know if Cody, everybody was assuming Cody was going to beat Roman. He might not be the guy to beat Roman! I would like to see how hot Randy Orton is when he comes back because Randy is a guy who can beat Roman and get a huge pop," said Disco Inferno.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for The Head of The Table going forward.

Do you think Randy Orton can dethrone Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes