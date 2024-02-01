"This man is sick," "He's so foul" - Fans react as Roman Reigns takes shot at family member of top WWE star

WWE fans are having a field day on Twitter over Roman Reigns' massive jibe at a fellow superstar's family member.

The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after scoring a massive win at Royal Rumble 2024. He defeated Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match at the event to retain the belt.

After his win, Roman Reigns taunted Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, who was sitting at ringside. The clip of Reigns' jibe is now going viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns on taking time off in 2018-19 and during the pandemic

Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in late 2018. The Tribal Chief then took a break from WWE TV and made his return months later on the road to WrestleMania 35. A year later, Reigns took more time off and missed WrestleMania 36 during the beginning of the pandemic.

In a chat with Corey Graves later that year, Roman Reigns stated that he could've taken more time off.

Check out his comment below:

"I mean, I really could have took a lot more time for myself, but that's a part of the sacrifice. That's a part of being in that tippy-top guy area to where you're constantly thinking about everybody else. You're constantly thinking about your contributions to the business and to the company and to keep it up where it needs to be, and that responsibility that you're given and sometimes, you take when you wear those shoes as being the face of the WWE. There's only a few few guys out there who can really understand where I come from and that mindset and willingness to put everything on the line whether I'm healthy or not." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Reigns' hiatus ended at SummerSlam 2020, where he made a surprise return and attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman. He then won the Universal title at Payback 2020 by pinning Strowman. It has been four long years since Reigns won the title. He has yet to lose the belt and is hands down the most dominant entity in all of WWE.

Randy Orton was hell-bent on taking the title from Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. Solo Sikoa's interference helped Reigns retain his title at the mega event, and The Viper couldn't win his 15th world title.

It remains to be seen if The Viper wins another world title before he calls it quits in the distant future.

Drop your reactions to Roman Reigns' shot at Randy Orton's wife!

