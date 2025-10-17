"This match almost didn't happen" - Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking reason she almost rejected WWE bout

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest female WWE legends in history, and the company has recalled her to be part of history many times. Evolution 2, earlier this year in Atlanta, was one of these moments, and Trish was handed the chance to battle for the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Stratus recently took to Instagram to reveal why this match almost didn't happen, noting that it was her mother who talked her into being part of the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis match almost didn’t happen. When my mom got sick, I didn’t think it was the right time to step away - but she said, “Do it. Do what you can, while you can.” Those words hit differently now. It wasn’t just about wrestling - it was about life. About showing up, even when it’s hard. About finding strength in the things that make you feel alive. I’m so grateful I did… and that I got to share that ring with my lil sis @tiffanywwe - who deserves all her flowers. It was special in more ways than one. Exactly one month later, my mom passed… but she got to see me do what I love, one last time. 🩶🪽Trish Stratus came up short at WWE Evolution Trish Stratus wasn't able to take the title from Stratton, who is heading towards almost a full year as Women's Champion on SmackDown, but the two women did have a standout match at Evolution. Stratus noted that her mum was able to watch her wrestle one last time before she passed away a month later. Stratus has been open with the heartbreak she has felt since her mother's passing and has shared a number of updates trying to explain how she is trying to deal with a loss of that magnitude.