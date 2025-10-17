  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "This match almost didn't happen" - Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking reason she almost rejected WWE bout

"This match almost didn't happen" - Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking reason she almost rejected WWE bout

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:40 GMT
Trish Stratus has had a tough few months (image via WWE)
Trish Stratus has had a tough few months (image via WWE)

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest female WWE legends in history, and the company has recalled her to be part of history many times.

Ad

Evolution 2, earlier this year in Atlanta, was one of these moments, and Trish was handed the chance to battle for the WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

Stratus recently took to Instagram to reveal why this match almost didn't happen, noting that it was her mother who talked her into being part of the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

This match almost didn’t happen. When my mom got sick, I didn’t think it was the right time to step away - but she said, “Do it. Do what you can, while you can.” Those words hit differently now. It wasn’t just about wrestling - it was about life. About showing up, even when it’s hard. About finding strength in the things that make you feel alive. I’m so grateful I did… and that I got to share that ring with my lil sis @tiffanywwe - who deserves all her flowers. It was special in more ways than one. Exactly one month later, my mom passed… but she got to see me do what I love, one last time. 🩶🪽
Ad

Trish Stratus came up short at WWE Evolution

Trish Stratus wasn't able to take the title from Stratton, who is heading towards almost a full year as Women's Champion on SmackDown, but the two women did have a standout match at Evolution.

Stratus noted that her mum was able to watch her wrestle one last time before she passed away a month later. Stratus has been open with the heartbreak she has felt since her mother's passing and has shared a number of updates trying to explain how she is trying to deal with a loss of that magnitude.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications