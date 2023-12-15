"This is why nobody signed you," "Triple H was right to fire you" - WWE Universe react to 33-year-old star's recent comments

Triple H has often been questioned by WWE Universe when he makes an odd decision regarding the booking of stars or their run with the promotion. Recently, fans reacted to a popular star's comments about the promotion after being released a while back.

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans (aka Macey Estrella) was quietly released from WWE. She was one of the few people to have been released by the promotion under Triple H's regime which started after last year's SummerSlam. Fans weren't surprised over the release as she was barely used on weekly television under the new regime.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Evans spoke about her time with WWE and said that she does not miss being with the promotion and her time inside the squared circle as she's focused on different aspects of her life after wrestling. Fans on X reacted to this and some reacted to Evans' run with the promotion.

Fans on X have often shown a bias towards Lacey Evans due to some of the real-life or storyline controversy that she was surrounded by during her time with the promotion under Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Lacey Evans fires back at WWE Hall of Famer following her release under Triple H's regime

Earlier this year, WWE tried to give Lacey Evans a new gimmick under Triple H's regime which resembled a lot like Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter during his prime years with the promotion. Sadly, the gimmick didn't work and Evans was eventually released from the company.

Speaking on Road Trip AFTER HOURS with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Evans fired back at the Hall of Famer and his daughter who actively took shots at her during her final run with the promotion under Triple H's regime for doing the gimmick without the Hall of Famer's blessings. Check it out:

"What bothered me I think was the fact that they did take it so legitimate on social media... Even old man Slaughter, you know, I hope his hips still work and I hope his daughter is still there cause where I come from and the woman that I am, you better stand firm in what you said, and same thing backstage at WWE, I stand in who I am and what I believe in."

The two parties have now ended their feud but it escalated a lot during its initial days on social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on Lacey Evans' final run? Sound off in the comments section below.

