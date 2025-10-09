  • home icon
  "This one is for us" - Bayley receives a message from fellow WWE star Chelsea Green amid major announcement

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:40 GMT
Bayley and Chelsea Green (Image Credits: Bayley and Chelsea Green on X)
WWE star Bayley has announced that she will be hosting a free women's wrestling seminar. Her announcement caught the attention of her colleague, Chelsea Green, who hyped up the announcement.

The Role Model is a multi-time champion in WWE. She has previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship and won the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL by dethroning IYO SKY. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

On X, Green hyped up Bayley's major announcement and asked the women to sign up for the seminar.

"As an indy wrestler I would’ve died for an opportunity to train and listen to someone like @itsBayleyWWE… Chances like this are once in a lifetime. RUN to sign up, girlies!!!! This one is for us," Green wrote.
Check out Green's post on X:

Bayley is currently involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria, and the duo has been feuding with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The two teams will cross paths on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bayley and Valkyria were set to challenge Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Bayley was replaced at the last minute by the returning Becky Lynch, who was responsible for attacking The Role Model backstage.

Vince Russo praised WWE star Chelsea Green

Vince Russo believes Chelsea Green is one of the best stars WWE has in the company roster. He added that he was watching the former Women's United States Champion quite closely on SmackDown.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo said that Green was too good for WWE and the company didn't know how to use her. He said:

"So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man."

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre lost to the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Edited by Soumik Datta
