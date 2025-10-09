"This one is for us" - Bayley receives a message from fellow WWE star Chelsea Green amid major announcement

WWE star Bayley has announced that she will be hosting a free women's wrestling seminar. Her announcement caught the attention of her colleague, Chelsea Green, who hyped up the announcement.The Role Model is a multi-time champion in WWE. She has previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship and won the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL by dethroning IYO SKY. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.On X, Green hyped up Bayley's major announcement and asked the women to sign up for the seminar.&quot;As an indy wrestler I would’ve died for an opportunity to train and listen to someone like @itsBayleyWWE… Chances like this are once in a lifetime. RUN to sign up, girlies!!!! This one is for us,&quot; Green wrote.Check out Green's post on X:Bayley is currently involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria, and the duo has been feuding with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The two teams will cross paths on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.Bayley and Valkyria were set to challenge Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Bayley was replaced at the last minute by the returning Becky Lynch, who was responsible for attacking The Role Model backstage.Vince Russo praised WWE star Chelsea GreenVince Russo believes Chelsea Green is one of the best stars WWE has in the company roster. He added that he was watching the former Women's United States Champion quite closely on SmackDown.Speaking on BroDown, Russo said that Green was too good for WWE and the company didn't know how to use her. He said:&quot;So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man.&quot;Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre lost to the team of Sol Ruca and Zaria on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.